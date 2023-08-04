Find out which mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar number

How to find out which mobile number is linked to Aadhaar number

To determine which mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar, you can follow these steps.

Firstly, open any web browser and navigate to the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at https://uidai.gov.in/ . Then, on the homepage, select My Aadhaar beneath the UIDAI symbol. This will display a drop-down menu on the screen. Under Aadhaar Services, click on Verify Registered mobile or email id. A new tab will open on your system, where you will need to enter your Aadhaar number and the mobile number or email ID that you want to verify. Additionally, you must enter the captcha code and click on Send OTP.

If the mobile number you entered matches UIDAI's records, a message will appear on the screen stating, "The mobile you have entered has already been verified with our records." However, if the mobile number you entered does not match UIDAI's records, you will see a message stating that the mobile number you entered does not match their records. Please note that updating your mobile number cannot be done online, and you must visit the nearest Aadhaar center to do so.