Full list of Ashok Chakra Award Winners (1952-2022)

History of Ashoka Chakra (Medal)

Soldiers and civilians alike, both in life and after death, are eligible to receive the Ashoka Chakra (Medal). The Ashoka Chakra has been given out to many people since independence. The award was first bestowed on January 4, 1952. Back then, people referred to it as the "Ashoka Chakra, Varga-1." In 1967, three of these awards were declared without regard to social standing. Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra were their given names. In 1999, the Central Government set the Ashok Chakra monthly allowance at Rs 1400.