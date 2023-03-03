Full list of Ashok Chakra Award Winners (1952-2022)

The Ashok Chakra is awarded to civilians and military personnel alike who have demonstrated extraordinary acts of bravery and selflessness in the face of danger. It is specifically a peacetime gallantry award. In this article, we will be looking at the full list of Ashok Chakra Award winners . ASI Babu Ram of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2022 by the President of India for his outstanding performance, courage under fire, and commitment to his job.
Soldiers and civilians alike, both in life and after death, are eligible to receive the Ashoka Chakra (Medal). The Ashoka Chakra has been given out to many people since independence. The award was first bestowed on January 4, 1952. Back then, people referred to it as the "Ashoka Chakra, Varga-1." In 1967, three of these awards were declared without regard to social standing. Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra were their given names. In 1999, the Central Government set the Ashok Chakra monthly allowance at Rs 1400.