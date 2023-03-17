Results released on gate.iitk.ac.in, Scorecard will release on March 21

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) results for the year 2023 have been made public by IIT-Kanpur. For all registered examinees who took the exam, the results are now available on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 exams were held on February 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th, and the response sheets were released on February 15th, followed by the provisional answer key on February 21st.

The GATE 2023 exam was conducted in over 200 cities across eight zones. Scores are valid for admission to NITs and IISCs, and the GATE 2023 scorecard will be valid for three years from the date of publication. A direct link to check the GATE Result 2023 has also been provided above for your convenience. Keep an eye on the official website for updates so that you don't miss any important information.

The GATE 2023 question paper consisted of questions worth 1 and 2 marks, and there was a negative marking policy for wrong MCQ answers. One-third of a mark was deducted for a wrong answer in a 1-mark MCQ, while two-thirds of a mark was deducted for a wrong answer in a 2-mark MCQ.

Candidates had until February 25 to file objections to the answer key. It should be noted that only the results have been announced so far, and the scorecards will be published on March 21. At this point, examinees can simply confirm whether or not they passed the test. Those who took the exam have begun to tweet their results.