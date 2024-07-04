Gauhati University Mark Sheet Scam: GUTA Demands Independent Probe

Registering serious concerns regarding the recent mark sheet scam that has engulfed Gauhati University, the institute's teachers' association has demanded an independent inquiry into the entire incident.
In a statement, the Gauhati University Teachers' Association (GUTA) said that an executive committee meeting was held to discuss the matter during which a list of demands was placed before the Vice Chancellor of the university.
"GUTA executive committee held an emergent Executive meeting to discuss the recent examination scam that has come to light. GUTA expresses it serious concern on the whole episode," read the statement.
"GUTA demands an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge on the examination system and that the whole examination system should be administered as per Gauhati University Act," it added.
Additionally, the association demanded accountability from the third-party agency behind managing the iUMS system where the alleged discrepancies occurred.
The statement read, "GUTA demands accountability from the external agency entrusted with IUMS for record keeping of all examination-related activities. GUTA demands administration for clarity on the matter and for steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."
It further stated, "GUTA stands in solidarity with all stake holders. Necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such unfortunate events in the future should be taken and all necessary precautions should be adhered to in securing the future of the students."
"The GUTA executive committee headed by president Prof. Taranee Deka along with other members have put forward the above mentioned demands to the honorable vice-chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. P.J Handique," added the statement.
Earlier, the Postgraduate Students' Union of Gauhati University leveled serious allegations of irregularities amid an ongoing marksheet scam involving authorities.
It was alleged that university authorities involved in answer booklet evaluation and mark updation indulged in illicit practices by manipulating marks reflected on the final mark sheet of students in exchange for monetary benefits.
This came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concerns over the serious nature of the matter. According to him, individuals managing the computerized mark sheet system at Gauhati University artificially inflated marks for certain students in exchange for money.
The Gauhati University vice-chancellor hinted at the involvement of third-party entities as a major scam regarding the manipulation of mark sheets has rocked the public state university.
However, he called for an extensive inquiry into the matter and assured the university's full support in the investigation.
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Assam police have arrested eight individuals in connection with allegations of irregularities in the ongoing mark sheet scam involving authorities at Gauhati University.