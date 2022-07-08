GU To Reserve 80% PG Seats for Varsity Students

The Gauhati University (GU) has reserved 80% of the seats at Post Graduate (PG) level for the students of the university as the results of undergraduate is likely to be deferred due to the postponement of the exams because of the prolonged floods in the state.

The decision was taken to ensure that even if the students of GU fail to apply and get admission in other universities because of the delay in results, they can take admission in GU. The students will be admitted on a priority basis.

According to GU authorities, around 70,000 students appear for the final semester of undergraduate examination every year under GU.

A notification issued by GU said in view of the current flood situation and demand from the university stakeholders, the admission committee recommended the distribution of seats in the PG programmes with 80% of the seats to be reserved for GU students and 20% for other university students in traditional subjects.

The notification added that there will be exceptions in the case of MSc in Geology, where there will be a 50:50 student ratio between GU and other universities as in previous years.

“In interdisciplinary subjects all seats are open to students, irrespective of any university,” read the notification.

The postgraduate entrance will be a kind of common entrance test for three universities, GU, Madhabdev University and Bhattadev University.