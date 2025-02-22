Guwahati’s Dr. Prahlad Baruah Awarded Esteemed Marie Curie Fellowship

In a remarkable achievement that brings immense pride to Assam’s academic and research community, Dr. Prahlad Kumar Baruah, a native of Guwahati, has been awarded the prestigious Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellowship by the European Commission. This globally competitive fellowship is one of the most esteemed recognitions in the field of scientific research, highlighting Dr. Baruah’s outstanding academic prowess and contributions to physics.

Dr. Baruah, who currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has consistently demonstrated excellence throughout his academic journey. His selection for this distinguished fellowship is a testament to his dedication and the depth of his research.

A former student of Little Flower School, Guwahati, Dr. Baruah pursued his Higher Secondary education at Cotton College before earning his Bachelor's degree in Physics from Hindu College, University of Delhi. He then completed his Master’s in Physics from the Department of Physics and Astrophysics, University of Delhi, and later earned his Ph.D. from the Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, in 2019. Rooted in Assamese values and a strong academic foundation, he credits his family and upbringing for shaping his journey toward excellence.

The European Commission granted Dr. Baruah full funding for his research after he achieved an exceptional evaluation score of 95.8%. His research proposal, focusing on the development of plasmonic heterojunctions for pollutant degradation, aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and received high praise from the evaluating panel. As a result, he has been granted a two-year tenure at a prestigious public university in Lyon, France, where he will commence his research from December 2025.

Dr. Baruah has already made significant contributions to academia, having successfully guided one Ph.D. scholar to completion, with two more currently working under his supervision. His commitment to research and mentorship underscores his dedication to fostering scientific inquiry and innovation.