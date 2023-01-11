Education

Haryana CET 2022: Haryana CET Result released on hssc.gov.in

Pratidin Bureau

On January 10, 2023, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) posted the results of the Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 on hssc.gov.in. The Haryana CET 2022 exam was conducted on November 5, 2022. It was taken by more than 9 lakh candidates, and it was held in 1,200 testing locations across 17 districts.

The result notification reads

“It is for the information of all concerned candidates that the result of Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022, Haryana for examination held on 05 and 06 November 2022 for Group-C posts has been uploaded in candidates Login ID. Candidates are advised to check/download their CET Score Card, using their Registration No. and Date of Birth on the link https://hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in available at official website of HSSC i.e. www.hssc.gov.in.”

The chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, said on January 9 that the Group D CET Exam would be held after the results came out. To download the results, students should have their registration number and password ready. Steps and a direct link to check out and download the same are mentioned below. Candidates can also check their status by clicking on the direct link.

How to Check CET Haryana Result 2022

The candidates who appeared for the written exam of the Common Eligibility Test (CET), conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the NTA, can check their results from the direct link given here. Follow these steps to check the HSSC CET result for 2023.

  • Click on the CET Haryana Result 2022 link given below or visit the website hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in

  • Login using the candidate details like registration number and date of birth

  • Download the CET Haryana Result and Score Card 2023

  • Take a printout of the Haryana HSSC CET Result 2022 and HSSC CET Score Card 2023.

Cut-Off marks of CET Haryana 

Cut-off normalized scores (excluding the benefit of socioeconomic marks) out of 95 can be checked here:

  • For General Category Candidates = 47.50 and above ( i.e., 50% and above)

  • Reserved Category Candidates (both vertical and horizontal) who are bonafide residents of Haryana) = 38.00 & above ( i.e. 40% and above)

The official notification reads

"Candidate's particulars, including category and sub-category, have been indicated as per Parivar Pehchan Patra and where data has not matched from Parivar Pehchan Patra, result of written examination is provisional. If there is any change required, the candidate should approach the Commission within 15 days from the date of issuing notice in this regard on the Commission’s official website.”
Haryana CET

