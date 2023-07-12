How to Check Electricity Bill Amount Online using Payment Apps and Electricity Board Website

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is a public limited company that is entirely owned by the Assam State Government. APDCL was founded on October 23, 2009, and is governed by the Indian Companies Act of 1956. Its primary goal is to acquire, manage, and operate the electricity distribution system, assets, liabilities, and undertaking previously held by the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) in accordance with the approved transfer scheme set forth in Part XIII of the Electricity Act of 2003.
With a strong commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities, APDCL strives to carry out all operations related to the distribution, trade, and supply of electricity in Assam and other areas in compliance with applicable laws. The company is dedicated to creating, managing, and efficiently operating the electricity distribution system in Assam. APDCL's reach extends across the entire state, from Jonai to Lowairpowa and from Sadiya to Mancachar. Overcoming numerous physical obstacles, APDCL is actively expanding its distribution network from the hilly North Cachar Hills to the low plains of Morigaon.
APDCL currently operates on a monthly billing cycle, with bills generated and sent to customers on a monthly basis. You can use a straightforward process to determine your APDCL bill based on the units consumed. To determine the amount of power consumed during the current billing period, you must first determine the difference between the current month's meter reading and the previous month's reading. Once you have this consumption estimate, you can multiply it by the per-unit expenses calculated using the slab rates set by APDCL. This will give you the energy charge component of your bill. The bill will also include other pertinent charges in addition to the energy charge, such as a fixed charge. By summing up the energy charge, the fixed charge, and any applicable charges, you will arrive at the overall energy bill amount. These steps provide a systematic way to calculate your APDCL bill based on your monthly power usage.
Visit the official APDCL website.
Look for the option "View My Electricity Bill" and select it.
Enter the required information, including the captcha and your Consumer number.
Click on the "Verify" button to access your APDCL bill.
If you have received an incorrect APDCL electricity bill, you can register a complaint through the following channels:
Contact APDCL's customer service helpline or complaint number, which can be found on their official website.
Utilize the online customer service platform provided by APDCL to register your complaint and seek resolution.
For any bill payment-related issues or queries, customers can contact APDCL's customer care helpline by dialing 1912. In cases of delayed payment, APDCL imposes a late fee. If the payment is overdue by more than three days after the due date, a late fee will be charged. For each subsequent month of default, the late payment surcharge rate increases by 0.5 percent, provided it does not exceed 3% more than the base rate. This ensures timely payment and encourages customers to fulfill their payment obligations promptly.
If you come across a faulty meter and need to report the issue to the APDCL Board, there are convenient ways to do so. One option is to contact the APDCL helpline number at 1912, where you can express your concerns and provide details about the faulty meter. The helpline staff will guide you through the complaint process and ensure that your issue is properly addressed. Another method to lodge your complaint is by sending a WhatsApp message to 7575999666. This allows you to conveniently communicate your concerns regarding the faulty meter to the APDCL Board. By utilizing these channels, you can swiftly raise a complaint and seek assistance for any meter-related problems you encounter.
Visit the homepage of the APDCL website.
Look for the option "View or Pay My Bill" and select it.
Click on "Click Here to View your Electricity Bill" section.
You will be directed to the APDCL Consumer View Bill page.
From there, you can download your bill by following the instructions provided.