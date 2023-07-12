How to Check Electricity Bill Amount Online using Payment Apps and Electricity Board Website

Registering a Complaint for a Wrong APDCL Electricity Bill

If you have received an incorrect APDCL electricity bill, you can register a complaint through the following channels:

Contact APDCL's customer service helpline or complaint number, which can be found on their official website. Utilize the online customer service platform provided by APDCL to register your complaint and seek resolution.

For any bill payment-related issues or queries, customers can contact APDCL's customer care helpline by dialing 1912. In cases of delayed payment, APDCL imposes a late fee. If the payment is overdue by more than three days after the due date, a late fee will be charged. For each subsequent month of default, the late payment surcharge rate increases by 0.5 percent, provided it does not exceed 3% more than the base rate. This ensures timely payment and encourages customers to fulfill their payment obligations promptly.

If you come across a faulty meter and need to report the issue to the APDCL Board, there are convenient ways to do so. One option is to contact the APDCL helpline number at 1912, where you can express your concerns and provide details about the faulty meter. The helpline staff will guide you through the complaint process and ensure that your issue is properly addressed. Another method to lodge your complaint is by sending a WhatsApp message to 7575999666. This allows you to conveniently communicate your concerns regarding the faulty meter to the APDCL Board. By utilizing these channels, you can swiftly raise a complaint and seek assistance for any meter-related problems you encounter.