Howly National Science Academy Celebrates Remarkable Success of Students in Physics Olympiad

Howly National Science Academy in Assam's Barpeta district proudly announced the outstanding achievement of Arif Ali, a High School second-year science stream student from the batch 2022-24.
Arif has secured the second position statewide at the Physics Olympiad 2023 scoring 88 percent organized by the Assam Physical Society. In addition to this statewide triumph, he has also clinched the top spot in Barpeta District.
Expressing his gratitude, Arif Ali said, "I am humbled and grateful for the honor of securing the 2nd position in the Physics Olympiad in Assam. This achievement is a result of not just my hard work, but also the unwavering support from my teachers, peers, and the nurturing environment at Howly National Science Academy. It's a milestone that motivates me to continue exploring the limitless possibilities of science."
Moonjir Alam, Executive Director of Howly National Science Academy, congratulated Arif Ali and said, "Arif Ali's outstanding performance in the Physics Olympiad is a testament to his unwavering commitment to academic excellence. I am immensely proud of his achievement, and I believe his success reflects the dedication and quality of education imparted at our institution."
Howly National Science Academy, a fully residential school with faculties from around India is committed to providing quality education to science students in the Northeast. The institution takes pride in nurturing talents like Arif Ali and continues its mission to empower students with knowledge and skills that transcend boundaries. It is also to be noted that the third position in the Physics Olympiad Barpeta district has been also secured by Howly National Science Academy student Abu Bakkar Siddique.