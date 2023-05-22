Education

HSLC Results 2023: Second Highest Pass Percentage Since 1992 Recorded

In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 93.10 per cent. However, that can be accorded to a pandemic hit academic with it being impossible to sit physically for exams and students being promoted based on past performances.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Monday declared the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams for the year 2023 with as many as 72.69 per cent of the total appearing candidates passing the exams.

It may be noted that this year saw one of the highest passing percentages since the year 1992. In fact, 2023 results saw the second highest pass percentage recorded since 1992, according to SEBA. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 93.10 per cent. However, that can be accorded to a pandemic hit academic with it being impossible to sit physically for exams and students being promoted based on past performances.

Meanwhile, in 2013, the overall pass percentage recorded was 70.71 per cent and in 2011, it was recorded at 70.38 per cent. These were the highest pass percentages recorded since 1992.

On the other hand, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in the year 1992 itself that saw an overall pass percentage of only 29.00 per cent.

The trend of HSLC results since 1992
It may be noted that the results for HSLC were released today with a total of 4,15,324 candidates appearing in the board examinations. Of the total, 94,913 students secured first division, 1,48,573 students got second division and 58,394 students got third division.

While 18,653 students received star marks, 8,517 students bagged distinction marks in the examinations.

The following is the merit list of first three ranks:

1st Position- 596 Marks

Hridam Thakuria- Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli

2nd Position- 593 Marks

Ishrat Fariha- Nagaon Govt. Boy's H S Schoo

Lucky Devi Choudhury- Ananda Vidya Niketan, Nalbari

Manmita Sarma- Ananda Vidya Niketan, Nalbari

Aditya Anupom Konwar- St. Joseph's School, Sonari

3rd Position- 592 Marks

Nilufer Rahman- Dumunichowki English School

Anindita Borah- Adarsha Vidyapeeth, Bholaguri

Mriganka Bhattacharyya- Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Baharghat

The following are the other websites where the results will be posted:

High School Leaving Certificate
Board of Secondary Education, Assam

