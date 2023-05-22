HSLC Results 2023: Chirang Records Highest Pass Percentage with 88.68%

As results for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination have been declared, the total pass percentage in Assam has been recorded at 72.69 percent with Chirang district recording the highest pass percentage in the state on Monday.
Around 4,15,324 candidates appeared in the board examination. Of the total, 94,913 students secured first division, 1,48,573 students got second division and 58,394 students got third division.
While 18,653 students received star marks, 8,517 students bagged distinction marks in the examinations.
Although, the HSLC exams this year were held amid several controversies after paper leak incidents were reported across various exam centers of the state, the pass percentage surpassed the previous year’s record as the percentage recorded in 2022 was 56.49 percent.
In the year 2022, Chirang recorded the lowest pass percentage with 34.27 however, this year the district has outshined all the other 32 thirty-three districts in Assam by recording 88.68 percent.
Meanwhile, Sivasagar and Dima Hasao districts have retained their place in the top three positions in recording pass percentages as Sivasagar has recorded 88.40 percent compared to 81.17 percent in 2022 and Dima Hasao has recorded 88.12 percent compared to 81.31 percent in 2022.
On the other hand, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has been ranked in 12th position as the district has recorded a pass percentage of 77.18 percent.
Concentrating on the lowest-performing district, Goalpara has recorded the lowest pass percentage at 59.80 percent which is slightly better than last year’s record of 41.20 percent. However, this doesn’t have any impact as the district has still recorded the lowest performance in two consecutive years ranking it the first from the bottom.