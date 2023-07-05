ICAI Result 2023 (OUT): ICAI Inter, Final May Exam Results at icai.nic.in; Official Link, Pass Percentage

ICAI Result 2023 (OUT): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the much-awaited CA Intermediate and CA Final results today, July 5. These results pertain to the May 2023 exams. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams can now access their results on the official website icai.nic.in.
To be considered qualified for the CA Final exam, candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50% marks.
To check your CA Inter and Final results for 2023, follow the simple steps outlined below:
Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.
On the homepage, find and click on the result link.
You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your credentials.
After logging in, submit the required information and download your CA Inter and Final result scorecards.
The CA Final and Inter exams were conducted in two groups. Here are the details of the exam schedule:
Group 1: May 3 to May 10
Group 2: May 12 to May 18
Group 1: May 2 to May 9
Group 2: May 11 to May 17
