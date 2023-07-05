ICAI Result 2023 (OUT): ICAI Inter, Final May Exam Results at icai.nic.in; Official Link, Pass Percentage

ICAI Result 2023 (OUT): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the much-awaited CA Intermediate and CA Final results today, July 5. These results pertain to the May 2023 exams. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams can now access their results on the official website icai.nic.in.

Qualifying Criteria for CA Final Exam 2023

To be considered qualified for the CA Final exam, candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50% marks.