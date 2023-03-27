IIT Guwahati Ranked Among Top Universities of the World for 14 Subjects

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has been ranked as one of world’s top universities for the study of 14 subjects, according to the latest edition of the world's most-consulted university ranking.

This declared by the global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

The 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds named the world's best universities for the study of 54 academic disciplines.

According to reports, IIT Guwahati has performed best in Petroleum Engineering, in which it ranks 51-100 globally and second in India.

Compared to the previous year, the institution is ranked in two additional subjects. For IIT Guwahati, six of its programs improved in rank.

IIT Guwahati has ranked 222nd best engineering and technology discipline in the world. The institute has ranked between 201-250 in chemical engineering, mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering, electrical and electronics engineering.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati's performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati is working hard to deliver quality education which will play an important role in building a brighter future for all. Aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the Institute is further improving research and development collaboration in multidisciplinary subjects. This has been possible through the collective efforts by all the faculty and students."

This year, three new academic disciplines have been included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject: Data Science, Marketing and History of Art.

Further, in Employer Reputation, IIT Guwahati performed best in Mathematics, in which it scored 67.5.