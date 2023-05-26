Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, often referred to as "Chacha Nehru," was not only the first Prime Minister of India but also the longest-serving prime minister in the country's history. He held office for approximately 17 years, from 1947 until his passing at the age of 74 on May 27, 1964. Nehru's deep affection for children earned him the nickname "Chacha Nehru," and his birthday is celebrated as "Children's Day" in India. Regarded as the architect of modern India, Nehru laid the foundations for various institutions that continue to contribute to the nation's growth, development, and security.

Nehru's early education involved studying under private tutors at home until the age of 15. He then pursued higher studies in England before returning to India at the age of 22 to practice law alongside his father, Motilal Nehru. However, Nehru's passion for politics led him to actively engage in the freedom movement rather than focusing solely on his legal career.

His involvement with the Indian National Congress began in 1912, when he attended a Congress meeting in Bankipore, Patna, as a delegate. Four years later, Nehru met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time, an encounter that greatly inspired him. He forged a close association with Gandhi and actively collaborated with him in the fight for India's independence.

In 1920, Nehru organized the first Kisan March (Farmers' March) in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He faced imprisonment twice between 1920 and 1922 due to his participation in the Non-Cooperation Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi. In September 1923, Nehru assumed the position of General Secretary of the Congress. He was subsequently sworn in as the first Prime Minister of India on August 15, 1947, the day India gained independence. In 1963, Nehru experienced a minor stroke, followed by a more serious attack in January 1964. Unfortunately, he succumbed to a third and fatal stroke a few months later, on May 27, 1964.