Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, often referred to as "Chacha Nehru," was not only the first Prime Minister of India but also the longest-serving prime minister in the country's history. He held office for approximately 17 years, from 1947 until his passing at the age of 74 on May 27, 1964. Nehru's deep affection for children earned him the nickname "Chacha Nehru," and his birthday is celebrated as "Children's Day" in India. Regarded as the architect of modern India, Nehru laid the foundations for various institutions that continue to contribute to the nation's growth, development, and security.
Nehru's early education involved studying under private tutors at home until the age of 15. He then pursued higher studies in England before returning to India at the age of 22 to practice law alongside his father, Motilal Nehru. However, Nehru's passion for politics led him to actively engage in the freedom movement rather than focusing solely on his legal career.
His involvement with the Indian National Congress began in 1912, when he attended a Congress meeting in Bankipore, Patna, as a delegate. Four years later, Nehru met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time, an encounter that greatly inspired him. He forged a close association with Gandhi and actively collaborated with him in the fight for India's independence.
In 1920, Nehru organized the first Kisan March (Farmers' March) in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He faced imprisonment twice between 1920 and 1922 due to his participation in the Non-Cooperation Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi. In September 1923, Nehru assumed the position of General Secretary of the Congress. He was subsequently sworn in as the first Prime Minister of India on August 15, 1947, the day India gained independence. In 1963, Nehru experienced a minor stroke, followed by a more serious attack in January 1964. Unfortunately, he succumbed to a third and fatal stroke a few months later, on May 27, 1964.
"A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance."
"Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes."
"The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all."
"The person who runs away exposes himself to that very danger more than a person who sits quietly."
"A tryst with destiny."
"The only way to reform them [traditions] is to discard them."
"Ignorance is always afraid of change."
"Citizenship consists in the service of the country."
"Without peace, all other dreams vanish and are reduced to ashes."
"A democracy must be built through open societies that share information. When there is information, there is enlightenment. When there is debate, there are solutions. When there is no sharing of power, no rule of law, no accountability, there is abuse, corruption, subjugation, and indignation."
"Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves."
"To awaken the people, it is the women who must be awakened. Once she is on the move, the family moves, the village moves, the nation moves."
"We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures that we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open."
"Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse."
"Crises and deadlocks when they occur have at least this advantage, that they force us to think."
"The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all."
"Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles."
"The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction."
"It is science alone that can solve the problems of hunger and poverty, of insanitation and illiteracy, of superstition and deadening custom and tradition, of vast resources running to waste, of a rich country inhabited by starving people."