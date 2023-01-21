JEE Mains Admit Card for Session 1 available now @jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Admit card with the updated exam dates is finally released. This year, the dates announced by the NTA for the JEE mains 2023 exams sparked great controversy and concern among the aspirants. Many questions were raised about the NTA’s decision-making and plans for being inconsiderate. Aspirants were unhappy and told the NTA that the engineering entrance exam clashed with other exams they had coming up (pre-board, practical, viva, etc.) and that they should have had more time to prepare.
The matter was taken immediately to the Bombay High Court, along with the issue of bringing back the eligibility criterion of 75 percent marks in the class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.
NTA chief Vineet Joshi says,
As of right now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is only giving out hall passes for the January session. Admit cards for those enrolled in Session 1 of the JEE Main can be obtained through the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in). The official NTA exam calendar lists January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 as the dates for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 testing. The government agency postponed the January 27 exam until February 1.
Also, after the issues raised in the Bombay High Court, new criteria have been added for students to qualify for a seat in the IITs, NITs, and CFTIs. In addition to a high All India Rank (AIR) in the mains, students must now obtain a grade of 75% or higher on their Class 12 board exam, or they must be placed in the top 20% of their class in that exam's overall results.
Candidates can follow the below steps to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card:
To learn more, visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official site.
After that, navigate to the homepage and select the admit card link for JEE Main 2023 session 1.
In the following text box, please provide the applicant's date of birth and JEE Mains application number.
Complete the form to download your admit card for the 2023 JEE Main.
Get a printout of your exam admittance slip and bring it with you on test day.