JEE Mains Admit Card for Session 1 available now @jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Admit card with the updated exam dates is finally released. This year, the dates announced by the NTA for the JEE mains 2023 exams sparked great controversy and concern among the aspirants. Many questions were raised about the NTA’s decision-making and plans for being inconsiderate. Aspirants were unhappy and told the NTA that the engineering entrance exam clashed with other exams they had coming up (pre-board, practical, viva, etc.) and that they should have had more time to prepare.

The matter was taken immediately to the Bombay High Court, along with the issue of bringing back the eligibility criterion of 75 percent marks in the class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

NTA chief Vineet Joshi says,