Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

Things to do in Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park offers a plethora of tourist attractions, and among them, the jeep safari and elephant ride are the most popular. Embarking on a jeep safari is an exceptional way to discover the uncharted territories of the national park, with open gypsies that can accommodate up to six tourists at a time. This expedition through the forest is safe and allows you to witness the awe-inspiring green beasts firsthand.

Exploring the dense jungle on majestic elephants steered by professional mahouts is an unforgettable experience. The elephant ride is one of the park's main attractions, with incredible views of the animals and birds that inhabit the open grounds. Safaris can be booked online in advance, ensuring that every moment of your trip is worth visiting.

Another unique way to experience the forest life in Kaziranga is through the boat safari, where exquisite views of the bank of the river await your presence. The boat safari is spacious enough for two visitors, and it provides an excellent opportunity to view Gangetic Dolphins and the one-horned rhino. Booking a full boat safari offers the best privacy for your loved ones.

After indulging in the natural beauty of Kaziranga, don't forget to enjoy the cultural show and folk dance, which offer a taste of the traditional Assamese culture. The show is conducted in both English and Hindi, and it typically runs from 6 p.m. in the evening to 8:30 p.m. in the evening. Also, a trip to the tea garden is a must when in Assam, which is located 116 km away from Kaziranga, and it provides a fascinating insight into the locals' efforts.