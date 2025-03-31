Language Gap a Key Challenge in Sixth Schedule Districts, Says Assam Education Minister

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday addressed concerns over the poor Gunotsav 2025 results in Sixth Schedule districts, stating that efforts had been made following similar trends last year.

"Even though Chirang district's Gunotsav 2025 performance remains unsatisfactory this time, it has shown significant improvement. The district has also recorded better results in Matric and Higher Secondary examinations," Pegu said.

He emphasized the need to analyze the factors behind the shortcomings, stating, "We should not just focus on one aspect. We need to identify the reasons for this failure and plan accordingly for the future."

Highlighting linguistic challenges, Pegu pointed out issues in mediums of instruction. "There is a problem with the medium, which has caused some difficulties. We will introduce the Santhali language this time," he stated.

Referring to West Karbi Anglong, Pegu acknowledged language-related challenges and stressed the need to bridge the language gap. "We need to address this language gap. We will make efforts to appoint teachers who are familiar with local languages," he added.

