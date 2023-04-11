LIC ADO 2022-23 Prelims exam result announced; Check results now

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the preliminary exam results for Apprentice Development Officer 2022-23. The LIC ADO Prelims examination was held on March 12, 2023, and the results have been published zone-wise as PDFs on the official website, licindia.in. No login credentials are needed to view the results.
Applicants who have qualified for the LIC ADO preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled for April 23, 2023. The main exam will be followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the online main exam and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination. Only the marks obtained in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for the interview.
The LIC offers a handsome salary of approximately Rs 51,500/- per month to the selected candidates, along with other benefits and perks. The recruitment is for both urban and rural areas, and the selected candidates will have to work in these areas. The recruitment drive is expected to fill a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies, and the preliminary results have been released zone-wise as PDFs.
To check the LIC ADO 2022-23 Prelims result, the first step is to visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is. The website is the primary platform for all official updates related to the recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers (ADO).
On the LIC India homepage, candidates need to click on the 'Careers' tab to access the LIC career page. This page provides all the latest information on job openings, recruitment processes, and results for various positions, including the ADO.
On the LIC career page, candidates should look for the link titled 'Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2022-23' and click on it. This link will provide all the relevant details regarding the recruitment process, including the results of the preliminary examination.
After clicking on the 'Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2023' link, candidates should search for the link that says 'Preliminary Exam Results' and click on it. This link will take the candidates to the page where they can access their LIC ADO Prelims 2022-23 results.
To view the results, candidates will need to provide some essential details such as their roll number/registration number, password/date of birth, and captcha code. These details will help in verifying the identity of the candidate and ensuring that the results are only accessible to the concerned individuals.
Once the candidate has provided the necessary details, they need to click on the 'Submit' button. After that, their LIC ADO Prelims 2022-23 result will be displayed on the screen. The result will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, and qualifying status.
After viewing the result, candidates are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference. The hard copy of the result will be useful in case of any discrepancy or error in the future. It will also serve as proof of the candidate's qualifying status for the next stage.