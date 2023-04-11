LIC ADO 2022-23 Prelims exam result announced; Check results now

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the preliminary exam results for Apprentice Development Officer 2022-23. The LIC ADO Prelims examination was held on March 12, 2023, and the results have been published zone-wise as PDFs on the official website, licindia.in. No login credentials are needed to view the results.

Applicants who have qualified for the LIC ADO preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled for April 23, 2023. The main exam will be followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the online main exam and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination. Only the marks obtained in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for the interview.

The LIC offers a handsome salary of approximately Rs 51,500/- per month to the selected candidates, along with other benefits and perks. The recruitment is for both urban and rural areas, and the selected candidates will have to work in these areas. The recruitment drive is expected to fill a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies, and the preliminary results have been released zone-wise as PDFs.