List of Chief Ministers of Jharkhand

Jharkhand, a state located in eastern India, has seen ten Chief Ministers since its formation on November 15, 2000. The first Chief Minister was Babulal Marandi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who served from 2000 to 2003. He was followed by Arjun Munda, also from the BJP, who served three non-consecutive terms from 2003 to 2005, 2010 to 2013, and 2014 to 2019. Other Chief Ministers include Shibu Soren, Madhu Koda, Hemant Soren, and Raghubar Das. The current Chief Minister is Hemant Soren, who was sworn in as the CM in December 2019. Jharkhand has witnessed a mix of political parties and independent candidates holding the position of Chief Minister. To sum up, here is the list of all the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand.