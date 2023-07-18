List of the Indian States that Border China: The India-China border stands as one of Asia's most significant and intricate geopolitical boundaries, stretching across thousands of kilometers. This territorial demarcation separates two of the world's most populous nations and has occasionally been a source of tension and contention. India, a vibrant and diverse country in South Asia, shares its northern boundary with China, a vast and culturally rich nation in East Asia. This border interface touches several Indian states, each playing a pivotal role in shaping bilateral relations and regional dynamics between the two countries.

From the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the verdant valleys and arid plateaus, these Indian states bordering China hold strategic importance, witnessing a shared history of cultural exchanges and economic interactions. In this exploration, we delve into these states, unveiling their geographical significance, historical context, and contemporary implications for regional affairs, shedding light on India's engagement with its neighbor, China. Here’s a list of all the Indian States that border China.