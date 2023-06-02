Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: Check Your Scores Online

How to Check the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023 @mahresult.nic.in?

To obtain and download the Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2023, students need to visit the official website of MAHA Board, mahresult.nic.in. Follow these instructions to access the maharesult.nic.in 2023 SSC Result:

Visit the official website of MAHA Board, mahresult.nic.in. Find and click on the "SSC Examination March – 2023 Result" link on the webpage. On the login page, enter your roll number and mother's first name. Click the "View Result" option under the SSC Exam Result 2023 section. Your Maharashtra SSC Result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2023 for future reference.

Alternatively, the Maharashtra Board offers an SMS service for checking the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. Students can use this service by sending an SMS in a specific format. Follow these steps to verify the Maharashtra class 10 result 2023 via SMS:

Open your phone's SMS app. Send the text "MHSSC <Space> Seat No." to 57766. Wait for a while; the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be sent to the same number.

Another website where students can check their Maha SSC Results is sscresult.mkcl.org. After the evaluation process, which is almost complete, the Maharastra Board 10th SSC Result 2023 will be made public. Students can visit the official portal and follow the previously mentioned procedure to check their results.