Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: Check Your Scores Online

The eagerly awaited Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 has finally been released and is now available on the official website. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education conducted the MAHA SSC 2023 Exams in March 2023, and the results can be accessed at.
Exam Name: SSC Annual Examination 2023
Conducting Body: Maharashtra State Board Secondary and Higher Education
Class: SSS/10th
Exam Dates: 2nd March to 25th March 2023
Result Date: 2nd June 2023, 01:00 PM (Declared)
MAHA SSC Result Link: Check Here
Official Website: mahresult.nic.in
To obtain and download the Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2023, students need to visit the official website of MAHA Board, mahresult.nic.in. Follow these instructions to access the maharesult.nic.in 2023 SSC Result:
Visit the official website of MAHA Board, mahresult.nic.in.
Find and click on the "SSC Examination March – 2023 Result" link on the webpage.
On the login page, enter your roll number and mother's first name.
Click the "View Result" option under the SSC Exam Result 2023 section.
Your Maharashtra SSC Result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and print the Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2023 for future reference.
Alternatively, the Maharashtra Board offers an SMS service for checking the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. Students can use this service by sending an SMS in a specific format. Follow these steps to verify the Maharashtra class 10 result 2023 via SMS:
Open your phone's SMS app.
Send the text "MHSSC <Space> Seat No." to 57766.
Wait for a while; the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be sent to the same number.
Another website where students can check their Maha SSC Results is sscresult.mkcl.org. After the evaluation process, which is almost complete, the Maharastra Board 10th SSC Result 2023 will be made public. Students can visit the official portal and follow the previously mentioned procedure to check their results.
mahahsscboard.in
mahresult.nic.in
mahresults.org.in
When checking the SSC results, it is recommended to use only the official websites mentioned above. Third-party websites may misuse your data and information.
After accessing the online Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2023, students should carefully review all the details on the mark sheet. The Maharashtra Board's 10th SSC results for 2023 will include the following information:
Student's name, roll number, roll code, and subject-wise marks
Date of birth
Subject name and code
Percentage of marks earned