Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 Announced: Time, How to Check

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results for the Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) Arts examinations for the year 2023. The results were announced on Friday, 26th May. Students who appeared for the SSLC or HSSLC Arts exams can now check their results on the official result websites, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.

The SSLC exams, also known as the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams, were held from 3rd March to 17th March 2023. On the other hand, the HSSLC Arts exams took place between 3rd March and 30th March 2023. After the completion of the evaluation process, the Meghalaya Board is now ready to publish the results.

Before the theory exams, the HSSLC Practical Examination and Project Work for all streams, including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational, were conducted from 10th February to 20th February 2023. The detailed exam schedules for both SSLC and HSSLC were announced well in advance, giving students ample time for preparation.

To check their results, students can visit the official result websites, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. They need to enter their roll number and other required details as mentioned on their admit cards to access their results.

In case students encounter any discrepancies while checking their results, they can reach out to the board officials for assistance. The contact number to reach the board officials is 03651-232542, and the email ID is mbose_tura@rediffmail.com.