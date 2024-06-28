Modern English School Students Secure Seats At Top Institutes

Modern English School, Kahilipara, proudly announces the exceptional achievements of two of its 2022-23 batch students, Baivab Momin and Soumyadeep Paul, who have secured admissions to renowned engineering institutions in India.
Baivab Momin has been selected for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Simultaneously, Soumyadeep Paul has earned a spot at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur in West Bengal.
Reflecting on his achievement, Baivab Momin expressed, "It has always been my dream to study engineering at an institute like IIT. Now that I have achieved it, the joy outweighs the hardships I faced. I want to thank my family and the entire Modern English School for all the help and support I have received."
Soumyadeep Paul shared his excitement and optimism, saying, "I am overjoyed to join my dream college after the ups and downs. I am eager to contribute to the field of engineering. My parents, teachers, and school have been pillars of support, providing the encouragement and motivation that made all the difference."
Mrs. Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, reiterated the school's pride, saying, "Their success is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are delighted, and the Modern English School community is proud of Baivab and Soumyadeep for their achievements."
These remarkable accomplishments highlight the dedication and commitment of the students and the unwavering support from their families, teachers, and the school community. Modern English School continues to foster an environment where students can achieve their dreams and contribute meaningfully to society.