Saraf Family of Guwahati Revolutionizes Education in Rajasthan's Ratangarh

On the initiative of Saraf family of Guwahati, under the supervision of senior advocate and philanthropist Dr. Ashok Saraf and advocate Dr. Birendra Saraf, Shri Hanumanbux Saraf Bhawan and Shri Shankarlal Saraf Children Park were inaugurated in Ratangarh, Rajasthan recently.
Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Soumitra Saikia and Justice Debashish Barua of Gauhati High Court, Advocate General of Maharashtra Dr. Birendra Saraf, Senior Advocate of Guwahati Dr. Ashok Saraf, President of the organization Ghanshyam Chandra Soni and Secretary Rajiv Upadhay and many other eminent personalities were present.
On this occasion dignitaries shared their views and said the Saraf family of Guwahati brought Revolution in the field of Education in Ratangarh, Rajasthan.
Dr. Ashok Saraf explained that Shri Hanuman Baksh Saraf Bhawan, a fully air-conditioned pre-primary school, offers scientific learning for children under six using modern equipment. It is the first of its kind in the district, and its students can also enjoy the facilities of the Shri Shankarlal Saraf Children's Park, which meets all their entertainment needs.
As a philanthropist, Dr. Ashok Saraf awarded scholarships to 71 children during the Justice Dr. BP Saraf Samman ceremony. This event honored 71 talented individuals with scholarship cheques, silver medals, and citation letters, organized by Gandhi Bal Niketan. The District Collector Pushpa Satyani, Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Verma, Bhamashah Dr. Ashok Saraf, Secretary Rajiv Upadhay, and Institution President Ghanshyam Chandra Soni were present on the stage.
District Collector Pushpa Satyani emphasized the importance of giving back to society and encouraged educated individuals to pledge to educate three others. He also highlighted the significance of environmental protection by urging people to plant at least 14 trees in their lifetime for a better future. Dr. Saraf mentioned that the scholarship scheme aims to inspire other students to strive for success through hard work. He also announced plans to provide 10 interactive boards for the Sardarshahar Block.
During the function, 57 individuals were awarded a total of Rs 5.20 lakh through the Dr. BP Saraf Scholarship, six students received silver medals and citations under the Saraf Shiksha Samman, and seven personnel were honored with silver medals and citations under the Saraf Seva Samman. Organization Secretary Rajiv Upadhyay welcomed the guests with garlands, mementos, and Gandhi literature. The event was conducted by Kuldeep Vyas. Additionally, Deepika Sharma, Rupa Bhojak, Mamta Sharma, Babita Kumawat, Tribhuvan Swami, Ankita Matolia, and Chetan Prajapat were honored with service awards. Jiya Upadhyay received the sports award, while Raman Saini, Bhumika Agarwal, Tanvi Pareek, Ujjwal Saini, Yashvi Chaudhary, and Nidhi Kanwar were recognized with education awards. Through these scholarships, Dr. Ashok Saraf has laid the foundation for an educational revolution in the district.