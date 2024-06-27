Saraf Family of Guwahati Revolutionizes Education in Rajasthan's Ratangarh

During the function, 57 individuals were awarded a total of Rs 5.20 lakh through the Dr. BP Saraf Scholarship, six students received silver medals and citations under the Saraf Shiksha Samman, and seven personnel were honored with silver medals and citations under the Saraf Seva Samman. Organization Secretary Rajiv Upadhyay welcomed the guests with garlands, mementos, and Gandhi literature. The event was conducted by Kuldeep Vyas. Additionally, Deepika Sharma, Rupa Bhojak, Mamta Sharma, Babita Kumawat, Tribhuvan Swami, Ankita Matolia, and Chetan Prajapat were honored with service awards. Jiya Upadhyay received the sports award, while Raman Saini, Bhumika Agarwal, Tanvi Pareek, Ujjwal Saini, Yashvi Chaudhary, and Nidhi Kanwar were recognized with education awards. Through these scholarships, Dr. Ashok Saraf has laid the foundation for an educational revolution in the district.