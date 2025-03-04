Modi Govt’s NEP 2020 Puts Mother Tongue First, Rejects Language Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the significance of Indian languages as the "soul of Bharatiyata" and a key link to the country's future. His remarks underscore the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which prioritizes mother tongues and regional languages while reinforcing cooperative federalism.

Advertisment

NEP 2020 follows the three-language policy, like the education policies of 1968 and 1986. However, unlike the earlier policies, which mandated Hindi as the third language in non-Hindi-speaking states, NEP 2020 allows students to choose any regional language. This shift decentralizes language choice, giving states, regions, and students greater autonomy.

Addressing concerns over alleged Hindi imposition, proponents highlight that the 65-page NEP 2020 document mentions Hindi only once, whereas regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Odia appear multiple times. Critics argue that claims of language imposition are misleading and politically motivated.

Tamil Nadu has historically opposed the three-language formula, adhering instead to a two-language policy since 1968. Despite this, many private schools in the state continue to follow the three-language system, raising questions about the state government's stance on the policy.

With NEP 2020 fostering linguistic inclusivity and allowing greater flexibility in language learning, experts believe it marks a significant shift toward a more diverse and decentralized education system.

Also Read: India’s GDP Growth Pegged at 6.5% for FY25