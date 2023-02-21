MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Check January Diploma Exam Results at msbte.org.in

The Maharashtra MSBTE Results 2023 certificate examination was made public by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education yesterday. Users can access their MSBTE Polytechnic grades by entering their seat/enrollment number. They need to get at least 40% on the test to pass it. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) exists to advance and monitor technical education in Maharashtra. It is also responsible for expanding and improving vocational training programs. When the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) issues a diploma result, it is evidence that the candidate has successfully completed the requirements set forth by the MSBTE. The student's overall performance and their performance in each subject are also included.