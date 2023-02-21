Education

MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Check January Diploma Exam Results at msbte.org.in

To view one's MSBTE winter 2023 result and diploma for all semesters, check out the website at msbte.org.
MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Check January Diploma Exam Results at msbte.org.in
Pratidin Bureau

The Maharashtra MSBTE Results 2023 certificate examination was made public by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education yesterday. Users can access their MSBTE Polytechnic grades by entering their seat/enrollment number. They need to get at least 40% on the test to pass it. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) exists to advance and monitor technical education in Maharashtra. It is also responsible for expanding and improving vocational training programs. When the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) issues a diploma result, it is evidence that the candidate has successfully completed the requirements set forth by the MSBTE. The student's overall performance and their performance in each subject are also included.

MSBTE Result 2023 -1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Sem Diploma Results at msbte.org.in

Exam results used to be available on the MBSTE Board's website (msbte.org.in) within 35–45 days of organizing the exams. The board announced the results yesterday. Candidates must provide their login information, such as their roll number and registration number. 

MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Important Dates

Steps to check MSBTE Result 2023

Step 1: Go to msbte.org.in, the MSBTE's official website.

Step 2: Select "Winter 2023 result Final Semester/Year students and their backlog subjects" from the list.

Step 3: A page displaying the 2023 MSBTE Winter Diploma results will open.

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number or seat number

Step 5: Submit the details to check the MSBTE diploma result 2023

Step 6: The screen will show the MSBTE result. You can get a printout of your MSBTE Diploma result 2023 so that you can refer back to it later. 

MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Check January Diploma Exam Results at msbte.org.in
International Mother Language Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme
MSBTE
msbte.org.in

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
education>>education/msbte-result-winter-2023
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com