NAAC Director Professor Ganesan Kannabiran to Visit Assam for University Event

Professor Ganesan Kannabiran, the current director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), is set to arrive in Assam on Monday for a brief visit. His itinerary includes attending a significant ceremony at the GMCH auditorium, scheduled to commence at 4 p.m.
During this visit, Dr. Kannabiran will engage in discussions with Vice-Chancellors from various universities across the state. Additionally, principals of numerous colleges in Assam will participate in an interactive session, promoting academic dialogue and collaboration.
The NAAC director's visit comes at the invitation of Pragjyotishpur University. Dr. Jogesh Kakati, Registrar of Pragjyotishpur University, shared this information ahead of the anticipated event.