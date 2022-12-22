National Mathematics Day 2022: Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan

The birthday of Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan is celebrated on December 22 every year all over India. He was a mathematics genius without even having any formal education in the subject. Yet, he became the first Indian to be elected as a fellow of Trinity College.

About Srinivasa Ramanujan

Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Indian mathematical genius, was born on 22nd December, in 1887 to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. He belonged to the state of Tamil Nadu. He started getting recognized as a genius mathematician when he sent a letter to a professor citing around 120 mathematical theorems.

Some months before World War I began, he enrolled at the reputable Trinity College and achieved graduation with a B.Sc degree in 1916. In the same year, he began his membership in the London Mathematical Society.

Due to his work on elliptic functions and the theory of numbers, he was made a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1918. In October of the same year, he made history by being the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge.

Significance of mathematics Day

The celebration is meant to educate the general public about the significance of mathematics and the latest developments in the field. Many academic institutions celebrate this day by hosting competitions and scholastic olympiads to engage students in the celebration.