National Panchayati Raj Day 2023: Significance & History

National Panchayati Raj Day 2023

National Panchayati Raj Day is an important occasion in India that celebrates the decentralization of power and decision-making in rural communities through the Panchayati Raj system. This year, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj is celebrating the day with a week-long event, the National Panchayat Awards Week, from April 17th to 21st, 2023, under the theme "Panchayaton ke Sankalpon ki Siddhi ka Utsav".

The event will bring together representatives of high-performing Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to receive awards and share their achievements with other stakeholders. The aim is to showcase the success stories of PRIs and inspire others to follow their lead. This approach is in line with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) 2.0 directives of adopting a "whole-of-society" and "whole-of-government" approach to enhance the outreach of AKAM 2.0 to touch the lives of every Indian.

The celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day is closely linked to the SVAMITVA Scheme, a government initiative that aims to provide ownership rights to rural households and improve rural communities' overall development. Launched in 2020 by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, the SVAMITVA Scheme uses technology to survey and map rural areas and provide property ownership certificates to rural households.

The SVAMITVA Scheme empowers rural households by giving them a sense of ownership and security. It also opens up new avenues for economic and social development, including access to credit and other government benefits. The scheme's implementation is closely linked to the Panchayati Raj system, as it provides Panchayats with the resources and information they need to carry out their duties effectively.