National Sports Day 2023: Honoring Major Dhyan Chand's Legacy and Promoting Sporting Excellence

The Significance of National Sports Day

Sports play an integral role in maintaining both physical and mental fitness. The vital role of sports in our lives encompasses enhancing fitness levels, instilling discipline, fostering teamwork, and nurturing resilience. Throughout the years, India has produced exceptional sports icons such as PT Usha, Sachin Tendulkar, and the illustrious Major Dhyan Chand. To underscore the significance of sports, National Sports Day was formally incorporated into the list of commemorative occasions in 2012.

Regions like Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, and others orchestrate diverse sporting events and seminars to raise awareness about the importance of physical activities and sports in daily routines. The Indian government seizes the opportunity on National Sports Day to introduce and promote sports-related schemes, notably the Khelo India movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.