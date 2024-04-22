NCTE Calls For Applications For Teacher Education Programme

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) initiated the registration process for the fourth phase of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the academic session 2025-26.
According to the announcement, Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) can now commence their applications through the official website, ncte.gov.in/ITEP, starting from April 22 until May 21, with the deadline fixed at 11.59 PM.
This move is in line with the directives laid out in the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which underscores the crucial role of teacher education within the educational framework. HEIs aspiring to provide ITEP programs are required to comply with NCTE regulations and norms.
The selection process for HEIs will adhere to the criteria outlined in the National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition, Norms, and Procedure) Amendment Regulations, 2021. Evaluation parameters encompass factors such as National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grades, National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ratings, institutional experience, and operational duration.
Institutions keen on participating in ITEP are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria and application instructions.
Prospective applicants are urged to carefully review the notification to grasp the shortlisting criteria and submission deadlines.
