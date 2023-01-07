NEET 2023 Registration Begins Today: Apply Online, Important Dates, etc

NEET 2023 Registration

Passing the NEET entrance exam is mandatory for admission into MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH degrees in government and private medical institutions. Registration for NEET 2023 started on January 7, 2023. This page offers the NEET 2023 registration details, including the exam date, eligibility requirements, application procedure, and more. Keep reading!

The NEET 2023 exam will be conducted offline using pen and paper in 13 languages. It will include topics in physics, chemistry, and biology from the classes 11 and 12 curricula. You can check neet.nta.nic.in to see if there have been any recent changes to the URL for NEET UG registration.