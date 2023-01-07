NEET 2023 Registration Begins Today: Apply Online, Important Dates, etc

Passing the NEET entrance exam is mandatory for admission into MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH degrees in government and private medical institutions. Registration for NEET 2023 started on January 7, 2023. This page offers the NEET 2023 registration details, including the exam date, eligibility requirements, application procedure, and more. Keep reading!
The NEET 2023 exam will be conducted offline using pen and paper in 13 languages. It will include topics in physics, chemistry, and biology from the classes 11 and 12 curricula. You can check neet.nta.nic.in to see if there have been any recent changes to the URL for NEET UG registration.
Applying for the NEET UG exam is a strictly digital process that can be done solely through the NEET website. All information provided by students (personal, academic, residential, contact, etc.) must be complete and accurate. After filling out the application's details section, students must upload scanned images of their photograph, signature, and index finger imprint in a predetermined format. Payments can be made either online or offline. Please remember to keep a copy of the application form's verification page for your own reference.
The following medical institutions are not covered by centralized admissions for MD/MS seats through NEET-PG for the 2023-24 session:
AIIMS, New Delhi, and other AIIMS
PGIMER, Chandigarh
JIPMER, Puducherry
NIMHANS, Bengaluru
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology,
Trivandrum
Applying for the NEET should be completed before the form submission deadline to avoid technical difficulties later on.
Opening date of application: January 7, 2023
Closing date of application: January 27, 2023
Correction window: February 14 to 17, 2023
Admit card: February 27, 2023
Exam date: March 5, 2023
Result declaration: March 31, 2023
Students who are interested in sitting for the NEET 2023 exam should first confirm that they meet all of the prerequisites. The eligibility criteria are given below:
Only Indian citizens or students with OCI or NRI status are qualified to apply.
Students from Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana need to self-declare their eligibility to compete for one of the seats available under the 15% quota.
Each and every NEET applicant from India must have a valid Aadhaar number.
Acceptable student eligibility criteria include being at least 17 years old on or before December 31 of the admissions year.
The upper age limit is set at 25. The upper age limit will be padded by five years for students from underrepresented groups.
Students must complete their secondary education with at least three required courses, including English, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology or Biotechnology.
They must pass the qualifying examination with a minimum score of fifty percent, forty-five percent for general-PH students, and forty percent for SC/ST and OBC students.
Students currently registered for the qualifying exam are also eligible to apply.
Go to the NEET main website as soon as the online application becomes available, and fill it out as soon as possible.
Find the link that says "New Registration" and select it.
Enter your name, email address, birth date, and phone number into the appropriate fields, and then hit the "submit" button.
After completing registration, you will receive an email containing your user ID and password.
Fill out the form with your name, address, phone number, email address, preferred testing location, and medium choices, as well as any relevant academic information.
All required documents should be uploaded as JPGs or PDFs. Passport-sized photos, transcripts, certificates of eligibility, proof of citizenship, signatures, and thumbprints are all examples of acceptable forms of identification.
Last but not least, submit the application by paying the NTA-mandated application fee and printing out a copy of the application.