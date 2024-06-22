NEET-PG Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Postponed Amid Controversy

In light of controversies surrounding alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate exam 2024, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to postpone the NEET-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) exams. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.
The NEET-PG exams, initially scheduled for June 23, have been deferred. "Taking into consideration the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students," the Health Ministry stated.
As a precautionary measure, the Ministry has decided to delay the NEET-PG Entrance Examination. "It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 23rd June 2024," the statement continued, adding that the new date for the exam will be announced shortly.
This decision aims to safeguard the interests of students and uphold the integrity of the examination process. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is under scrutiny following allegations of irregularities that have sparked protests and calls for its dissolution.
Concerns intensified after an unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720 in the NEET-UG exam. In response, the Ministry of Education has formed a high-level committee to recommend reforms in the examination process, enhance data security protocols, and review the functioning of the NTA.
The 7-member committee, led by former ISRO chairman Dr. K Radhakrishnan, is tasked with submitting its report to the Ministry within the next two months. "In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry stated.