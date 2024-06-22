NEET-PG Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Postponed Amid Controversy

The 7-member committee, led by former ISRO chairman Dr. K Radhakrishnan, is tasked with submitting its report to the Ministry within the next two months. "In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry stated.