NEET UG 2023 Results Declared, Check Here

Through the NEET result, admission to 1,05,433 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc Nursing, and 603 BVSc seats as well as 1205 AIIMS MBBS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats in the 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes will be granted. Candidates will be able to check more details on the official website.