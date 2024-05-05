NEET UG 2024: Examination Commences, Paper Analysis Scheduled Post 5:20 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET UG 2024 exam today, May 5, 2024, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across various exam centres nationwide. Over 24 lakh candidates are eligible for the exam, taking place in 557 cities within India and 14 cities outside the country.
Candidates were instructed to arrive at their exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards. They were required to bring their admit cards, photographs, photo ID, and other necessary documents, while adhering to the prescribed dress code for the exam day.
The NEET UG admit card comprises three pages: the first containing a self-declaration form, the second featuring a postcard-sized photograph, and the third providing exam day instructions. Candidates were instructed to print all three pages, paste their photograph on the second page, and fill out the declaration form beforehand, signing it only in the presence of an invigilator at the exam center.
Permitted items inside the NEET UG exam hall include a photo ID, passport-size photo, admit card with self-declaration form and postcard-size photo, transparent water bottle, and relevant documents for scribe or PwD candidates, if applicable.
"Conveying my best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the NEET Examination tomorrow. Due to efforts by HCM @himantabiswa, Assam’s Medical seats have increased to 1600 this year: Give your best," tweeted Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu earlier on Saturday.