NEET UG 2024 Result: NTA Releases Revised Merit List | Here's How To Check

Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released a revised merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024. The directive addressed an ambiguous Physics question that necessitated a recalibration of the merit list.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on July 23 that the revised results would be released within two days.
The initial results, published on June 4, showed 67 students sharing the top rank. However, the Supreme Court's decision, based on an expert committee from IIT-Delhi, mandated accepting only one correct option for the disputed question. This adjustment will affect the scores of nearly 4.2 lakh students who had chosen the previously accepted answer, reducing the number of top scorers from 67 to an estimated 17.
Candidates can access their revised scorecards by visiting the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and following these steps:
Click on the link for the "NEET-UG revised scorecard."
Enter your login credentials and submit them.
View the revised scorecard displayed on the screen.
Download and save a copy for future reference.
Following the release of the revised scorecard, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for NEET-UG counselling. This process determines admissions to MBBS and BDS programs across India. During registration, candidates can express their preferences for colleges and courses in the choice-filing stage.