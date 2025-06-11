New Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Approved for Charaideo: Assam CM Thanks Centre

In a major boost to education in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Ministry of Education has approved the establishment of a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Sapekhati, Charaideo district.

Calling it a “piece of good news,” CM Sarma shared that the new residential school will significantly strengthen the quality of education in the region and offer enhanced learning opportunities to local children.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the approval.

“This will bolster quality education in the district and provide better educational opportunities to our children. Gratitude to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji for this decision,” he wrote.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya system is known for providing quality education to talented students, predominantly from rural areas, free of cost. The new school in Charaideo is expected to play a key role in improving educational infrastructure and outcomes in upper Assam.

With this addition, Assam continues to see infrastructural and academic growth under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework.

