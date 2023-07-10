Nikola Tesla Day 2023: Quotes and messages

Nikola Tesla Day 2023: Nikola Tesla Day is a special occasion celebrated annually to honor the remarkable life and extraordinary work of one of history's greatest inventors, electrical engineers, and physicists. It is celebrated on 10 July. With his groundbreaking contributions to the development of modern alternating current (AC) electrical systems and revolutionary advancements in wireless communication, Tesla left an indelible mark on the world. On this significant day, we gather to commemorate his legacy and delve into the fascinating realms of his brilliance.
The significance of Nikola Tesla Day is underscored by the profound impact he had on science and technology. His innovative ideas and visionary concepts paved the way for the advancements that shape our modern world. Through his relentless pursuit of knowledge and unwavering dedication, Tesla revolutionized the way electricity is harnessed, transmitted, and utilized, making electricity accessible to all. His profound understanding of non-physical phenomena and his belief in the untapped potential of scientific exploration continues to inspire generations.
To truly honor Nikola Tesla Day, we have numerous avenues to explore his life and achievements. Delve into his captivating biography, where you can unravel the intricate details of his journey. Immerse yourself in enlightening documentaries that shed light on his groundbreaking discoveries and inventions. Step into the captivating realm of museums and exhibitions that proudly display his remarkable creations, such as the awe-inspiring Tesla coil.
Furthermore, celebrating Nikola Tesla Day entails sharing knowledge and spreading awareness of his incredible contributions. Engage in meaningful discussions with friends and family, enlightening them about his unparalleled brilliance. Take to social media platforms and share captivating facts, quotes, and anecdotes, amplifying the impact of his work and inspiring others to delve into his extraordinary legacy.
As we commemorate Nikola Tesla Day, let us also recognize the importance of supporting scientific research and innovation in our communities. Consider contributing to local science museums or educational programs that nurture the minds of aspiring inventors and scientists. Extend a helping hand by volunteering your time, as your guidance and mentorship can ignite a spark within future generations.
Today, on Nikola Tesla Day, we gather to celebrate the life and work of a visionary whose contributions continue to shape the world we live in. His brilliance transcends time, and through our collective efforts, we can ensure that his legacy lives on, inspiring generations to push the boundaries of knowledge and embrace the limitless possibilities that lie within the field of science and technology.
“We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology.” – Carl Sagan
“Everything is theoretically impossible until it is done.” – Robert A. Heinlein
“The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.” – Isaac Asimov
“If we knew what it was we were doing, it would not be called research, would it?” – Albert Einstein
“There are in fact two things, science and opinion; the former begets knowedge, the latter ignorance.” – Hippocrates
“Science is magic that works.” – Kurt Vonnegut
“Until man duplicates a blade of grass, nature can laugh at his so-called scientific knowledge.” – Thomas Edison
“In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual.” – Galileo Galilei
“The scientist only imposes two things, namely truth and sincerity, imposes them upon himself and upon other scientists.” – Erwin Schrödinger
“The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence.” – Nikola Tesla
“I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, and diverting myself in now and then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.” – Isaac Newton
“It is strange that only extraordinary man-made the discoveries twitch later appear so easy and simple.” – George C. Lichtenberg
“Art is the tree of life. Science is the tree of death.” – William Blake
“The art and science of asking questions is the source of all knowledge.” – Thomas Berger
“The science of today is the technology of tomorrow.” – Edward Teller
“Nothing has such power to broaden the mind as the ability to investigate systematically and truly all that comes under thy observation in life.” – Marcus Aurelius
“Rockets are cool. There’s no getting around that.” – Elon Musk
“Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the advenure Science.” – Edwin Hubble
“Science is just pure empiricism, and by virtue of its method, it excludes metaphysics.” – Steve Martin
“Science is the acceptance of what works and the rejection of what does not. That needs more courage than we might think.” – Jacob Bronowski
~ If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6, and 9, then you would have the key to the universe.
~ Life is and will ever remain an equation incapable of solution, but it contains certain known factors.
~ As I review the events of my past life I realize how subtle are the influences that shape our destinies.
~ Our virtues and our failings are inseparable, like force and matter. When they sepaate, man is no more.
~ In the twenty-first century, the robot will take the place which slave labor occupied in ancient civilization.
~ All of these years of my service towards mankind did not bring me anything but assaults and humiliations.
~ The feeling is constantly growing on me that I had been the first to hear the greeting of one planet to another. (Nikola Tesla Quotes)
~ The opinion of the world does not affect me. I have placed as the real values in my lfe what follows when I am dead.
~ I could only achieve success in my life through self-discipline, and I applied it until my wish and my will became one.
~ My brain is only a receiver, in the Universe, there is a core from which we obtain knowledge, strength and inspiration.
~ We crave for new sensations but soon become indifferent to them. The wonders of yesterday are today common occurrences.
~ The scientists of today think deeply instead of clearly. One must be sane to think clearly, but one can think deeply and be quite insane.
~ So astounding are the facts in this connection, that it would seem as though the Creator, himself had electrically designed this planet. (Nikola Tesla Quotes)
~ Originality thrives in seclusion free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind. Be alone–that is the secret of invention.
~ The Secretary of Hygiene or Physcal Culture will be far more important in the cabinet of the President of the United States who holds the office in the year 2035 than the Secretary of War.
~ Today’s scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality.
~ Invention is the most important product of man’s creative brain. The ultimate purpose is the complete mastery of mind over the material world, the harnessing of human nature to human needs.
~ I have already demonstrated, by crucial tests, the practicability of signaling by my system from one to any other point of the globe, no matter how remote, and I shall soon convert the disbelievers. (Nikola Tesla Quotes)
~ But instinct is something which transcends knowledge. We have, undoubtedly, certain fivers that enable us to perceive truths when logical deduction, or any other willful effort of the brain, is futile.
~ Every living being is an engine geared to the wheelwork of the universe. Though seemingly affected only by its immediate surroundings, the sphere of external influence extends to infinite distance.
~ We build to tear down. Most of our work and resources are squandered. Our onward march is marked by devastation. Everywhere there is an appalling loss of time, effort and life. A cheerless view, but true.
~ Archimedes was my ideal. I admired the works of artists, but to my mind, they were only shadows and semblances. The inventor, I thought, gives to the world creations which are palpable, which live and work.
~ It is probable that we shall perfect instruments for indicating the altitude of a place by means of a circuit, properly constructed and arranged, and I have thought of a number of other uses to which this principle may be put
~ Throughout the infinite, the forces are in a perfect balance, and hence the energy of a single thought may determine the motion of a universe.
~ Most certainly, so planets are no inhabited, but others are, and among these, there must exist life under all conditions and phases of development.
~ Most persons are so absorbed in the contemplation of the outside word that they are wholly oblivious to what is passing on within themselves.
~ Peace can only come as a natural consequence of universal enlightenment and merging of races, and we are still far from this blissful realization.
~ Though free to think and act, we are held together, like the stars in the firmament, with ties inseparable. These ties cannot be seen, but we can feel them. (Nikola Tesla Quotes)
~ War can not be avoided until the physical cause for its recurrence is removed and this, in the last analysis, is the vast extent of the planet on which we live.
~ The spread of civilization may be likened to a fire; first a feeble spark, next a flickering flame, then a mighty blaze, ever increasing in speed and power.
~ All that was great in the past was ridiculed, condemned, combated, suppessed—only emerge all the more powerfully, all the more triumphantly from the struggle.
~ Let the future tell the truth, and evaluate each one according to his work and accomplishments. The present is theirs; the future, for which I have really worked, is mine. (Nikola Tesla Quotes)
~ The history of science shows that theories are pershable. With every new truth that is revealed we get a better understanding of nature and our conceptions and views are modified.