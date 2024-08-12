NIRF Rankings 2024: How Top Institutes From Assam Performed?

The Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati stood as the best-ranked educational institute in Assam followed by Gauhati University and National Institute of Technology - Silchar. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Education Ministry released rankings for institutions under various categories on Monday.
According to the overall NIRF rankings for educational institutes, IIT Guwahati secured ninth position, Gauhati University stood 57th and NIT Silchar secured a rank of 92. These were the only institutes inside the top 100.
Moreover, IIT Guwahati secured rank seven among engineering institutes in India followed by NIT Silchar which secured a rank of 40.
Among universities in the country, Gauhati University's position improved a lot moving from 88 position to 40, while there was no change in the position of Tezpur University which stood 69th.
Tezpur University was the only institute from Assam in the Management category securing a position of 95 in the NIRF ranking. Among Pharmacy institutes, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati stood 12th while Dibrugarh University stood 43rd.
The National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA) Guwahati secured 27th rank among law institutes in India, while the Assam Agricultural University improved its NIRF ranking from 19 to 14 in the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category.
Lastly, among the state public universities, Gauhati University's rank was 13, while Dibrugarh University's secured the 28th rank.
Notably, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings for 2024 at an event held today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi along with Minister of State for Education Sukanto Majumdar.
The NIRF rankings cover 13 categories, including universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation. The full rankings are available on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org.