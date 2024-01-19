No Coaching Class Below Class X

The Ministry of Human Resource has unveiled comprehensive guidelines for coaching centres to address rising concerns about student suicides, fire incidents, and unethical practices.
According to the new regulations, coaching centres are prohibited from enrolling students below 16 years of age and making misleading promises, including the guarantee of ranks or good marks.
Tutors with qualifications less than graduation are also barred from teaching in these institutions.
The guidelines emphasize the mental well-being of students, urging coaching centres to conduct classes without undue pressure.
A counselling system is mandatory for registration, and centres are required to maintain updated websites detailing tutor qualifications, courses, duration, hostel facilities, and fees.
In the wake of an alarming increase in student suicides, particularly in Kota, Rajasthan, the guidelines focus on mental health, proposing weekly off-days, appropriately spaced curricula, and limited class hours.
To ensure proper oversight, the Centre suggests penalizing centres up to Rs 1 lakh or canceling their registration for charging exorbitant fees causing stress leading to student suicides.
State governments will monitor coaching centres to verify eligibility and satisfactory activities, recognizing their role in regulating +2 level education. The guidelines aim to instill transparency, accountability, and student well-being in the coaching industry.