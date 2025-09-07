No More Lost Years: Assam University Brings In Supplementary Exams

Assam University has officially introduced a supplementary examination system for the first time, a move hailed as a game-changer for students.

The decision, announced through a notification on August 6, will benefit students across all postgraduate, undergraduate and integrated courses. Supplementary exams will be held 45 to 60 days after the conclusion of the final end-semester examinations. Students will be allowed to appear in a maximum of N/2 + 1 papers, where N denotes the total number of semesters in the respective course.

The reform comes after a year-long campaign by the Assam University Students’ Union (2024–25). Former Students’ Union president Shubham Roy, who spearheaded the effort, submitted a memorandum to the authorities last year and presented the proposal before the Academic Council along with AGS Kuldeep. The Executive Council later approved the move.

“This initiative opens a new horizon for students by saving valuable time. Many who lagged behind due to minor reasons can now progress without losing an entire year, and move forward with higher studies or career opportunities. It is truly a transformative step,” said Shubham Roy.

He expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Controller of Examinations for facilitating the long-pending demand.

Also Read: What’s Behind the Silent Surge in Fees at Assam University?