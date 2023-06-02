OJEE Result 2023 Declared: Toppers Announced

The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Board (OJEEB) released the OJEE Result 2023 on June 2, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) can now check their results and download the OJEE Rank Card 2023 from the official website, www.ojee.nic.in . The examination was conducted from May 8 to May 12, 2023, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for various courses including BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

A total of 55,979 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 48,815 candidates appeared. Among them, 48,783 candidates have secured All India Ranks in the OJEE 2023. The OJEE Result 2023 link is now active on the official website, and candidates can access their results using their application number and date of birth.

Sourav Kumar Pati, Satyajit Sahoo, and Apurba Sundar Nayak have emerged as the toppers in the BPharm, MBA, and MCA/M.Sc streams, respectively. The OJEE Toppers List 2023 showcases their outstanding achievements. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their OJEE Result 2023, such as their name, roll number, date of birth, gender, qualifying status, total marks, and more. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should promptly contact the concerned authorities for necessary corrections.

The OJEE Rank Card 2023 is available for download on the official website or through the provided direct link. The rank card contains essential information, including the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, gender, qualifying status, total marks, and aggregate details. Candidates are advised to ensure the accuracy of the information mentioned on the rank card and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities for rectification.

Once the OJEE Result 2023 and merit list are released, eligible candidates will be able to participate in the OJEE 2023 counseling process. During counseling, candidates must register online and provide their preferred discipline and college choices. The final seat allotment will be based on factors such as the candidate's preferences, OJEE merit, and availability of seats.

For candidates who wish to challenge their OJEE Result 2023, the OJEE Committee provides a re-checking option. Candidates can request a re-checking of their answer sheets by paying a fee of INR 500 per subject. However, it's important to note that the committee will not re-evaluate the answer sheets. The payment for re-checking must be made via a demand draft drawn in favor of OJEE 2023 from a nationalized bank, payable in Bhubaneshwar, and delivered within the specified timeframe.