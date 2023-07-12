Paper Bag Day 2023: Promoting a Sustainable Future with Paper Bags

Theme for World Paper Bag Day 2023

The theme for World Paper Bag Day 2023 is "If You're 'Fantastic', Do Something 'Dramatic' to Cut the 'Plastic', Use 'Paper Bags'." This theme emphasizes the need for individuals to take action by adopting paper bags as an alternative to plastic, promoting sustainable choices for a better future.

History of Paper Bags

Paper bags were first commercially manufactured in England in 1844, and the industry saw a significant revolution with the advent of the paper bag machine in 1852 by Francis Wolle. The Union Paper Bag Company was established, and subsequent inventors like Margaret E. Knight and Charles Stilwell made important contributions by developing machines capable of producing various types of paper bags. These innovations paved the way for the widespread use of paper bags in modern society.