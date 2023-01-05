Full List of Param Vir Chakra Winners (From 1950 to Present)

The Param Vir Chakra is the highest distinction for valor bestowed by India during times of war. The words param, vir, and chakra all translate to "ultimate," "brave," and "wheel," respectively, in Sanskrit. Param Vir Chakra's literal translation is "Wheel or Cross of the Ultimate Brave." It is the highest gallantry award given by the President of India. It is awarded to an individual for showing exceptional bravery and self-sacrifice in the name of the country in the presence of an enemy, whether on land, sea, or air.



The Param Vir Chakra was introduced on January 26, 1950, on the first Republic Day, and Major Somanth Sharma, from the Kumaon regiment, was the first winner. Since then, every young army member has wished to receive the same honor. But as of 2022, only 21 people had been given the Param Vir Chakra award. In this list, we have given the names of all the 21 winners of Param Vir Chakra.