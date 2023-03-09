PSTET Admit Card 2023 (Released) at pstet2023.org

The wait is over for all the PSTET applicants! The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (2023) admit card was released on March 9th, 2023. Candidates who have registered may access the official website to download their PSTET Admit Card.
Candidates can log in with their email address and password. According to the official website, 'the link for downloading Admit Card for PSTET-2023 shall be available under candidate's login area from 9th March 2023 (THURSDAY) 9 AM.' Previously, the admit card was scheduled to be released on March 8, 2023.
The candidates can check the steps to download the PSTET admit card from the official website through the steps provided below:
Step 1: Go to pstet2023.org, the official website of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test.
Step 2: Select 'Login.'
Step 3: It will redirect you to the new page.
Step 4: Enter your email address and password, then click the submit button.
Step 4: Save the Punjab TET Admit Card 2023 for future reference.
The TET will consist of two papers: Paper I and Paper 2. Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in grades I through V, while Paper 3 is for those who want to be teachers in grades VI through VIII. A person who wishes to teach in either classes I to V or classes VI to VIII must take both papers (Paper I and Paper II).