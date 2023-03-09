PSTET Admit Card 2023 (Released) at pstet2023.org

The wait is over for all the PSTET applicants! The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (2023) admit card was released on March 9th, 2023. Candidates who have registered may access the official website to download their PSTET Admit Card.

Candidates can log in with their email address and password. According to the official website, 'the link for downloading Admit Card for PSTET-2023 shall be available under candidate's login area from 9th March 2023 (THURSDAY) 9 AM.' Previously, the admit card was scheduled to be released on March 8, 2023.