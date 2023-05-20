Raja Ram Mohan Roy Jayanti 2023: Know About the Father of Bengal Renaissance

Raja Ram Mohan Roy Jayanti: Raja Ram Mohan Roy, born on May 22, 1772, in the Hooghly district of Bengal, was a prominent social reformer and a pioneer of reform movements in India. Known as the "Father of Bengal Renaissance" or the "Father of Modern India," he dedicated his life to the religious, social, intellectual, and political upliftment of Indian society. Raja Ram Mohan Roy possessed a remarkable intellect, being well-versed in multiple languages, including Bengali, Sanskrit, Persian, Greek, Latin, Hebrew, and English. He drew inspiration from Vedantic philosophy, Christianity, Islam, and modern Western thought.

Deeply concerned about the prevailing social and religious issues, Raja Ram Mohan Roy critically examined India's past and exposed the false rituals, superstitions, and practices prevalent in Hindu society. He vehemently denounced social and religious evils such as image worship, rituals, polytheism, the caste system, and untouchability. In 1815, he founded the Atmiya Sabha, which later evolved into the Brahmo Sabha in 1828, and eventually into the Brahmo Samaj in 1829. This Samaj advocated for the unity of all religions and the need to combat religious and social injustices.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy played a pivotal role in championing the cause of women's rights. During an era when women faced immense adversity and inequality, he took a firm stand against their subjugation. His significant contribution was persuading Lord William Bentinck, the Governor General, to declare the practice of "sati" illegal and punishable in 1829. Raja Ram Mohan Roy advocated for widow remarriage, female education, and women's right to inherit property, thereby challenging the deep-rooted prejudices and restrictions imposed on women.

Believing that India could progress through Western education, Raja Ram Mohan Roy promoted both Indian and Western learning. He was hailed as the Prophet of New India for his visionary ideas. He also fought for social justice and equality in all forms, advocating for freedom of the press and fair revenue systems for peasants. As a testament to his broad-mindedness and inclusive nature, he even adopted a Muslim boy despite being a Brahmin himself. Raja Ram Mohan Roy's influence spanned various sections of Indian society, leaving a profound impact on the collective conscience of the nation.

After his demise, many luminaries such as Maharshi Devendranath Tagore, Shiv Nath Shastri, and Keshab Chandra Sen followed in his footsteps, carrying forward his enlightened path. Raja Ram Mohan Roy's immense contributions in diverse fields earned him worldwide acclaim and continue to inspire generations. As we celebrate his 249th birth anniversary on May 22, it becomes the duty of every Indian to remember and honor this remarkable personality who dedicated his life to the betterment of Indian society.