Ramayana, Mahabharata To Be Included In NCERT Social Science Textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel has suggested that timeless epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata should be included in the history curriculum of schools as part of India's 'classical period'.
The committee's chairman, Prof C I Issac, informed that the panel has suggested the inclusion of the Preamble of the Constitution in vernacular languages on the walls of all classrooms.
The Social Science Committee of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has suggested a number of changes to the social sciences curriculum for schools. These proposals include incorporating the Indian knowledge system, the Vedas, and Ayurveda into textbooks.
The suggestions, which are included in the final position paper on social sciences, play a crucial role in shaping the new NCERT textbooks on the subject. However, the proposal still needs to be approved by NCERT.
"The panel has made recommendations for the classification of history into four periods: the classical period, the mediaeval period, the British era, and modern India. Till now, there have been only three classifications of Indian history- ancient, Medieval and modern India," Issac, a retired history professor, said.
"Under the classical period, we have recommended that Indian epics--Ramayana and Mahabharata--be taught. We have recommended that the student have an idea of who Rama was and what his purpose was. A little bit about the epic," said Isaac.
The panel has additionally suggested that textbooks should allocate room for all the dynasties that governed India rather than focusing only on one or two.
Isaac stated that the panel recommended including details about triumphs and notable figures such as Subhash Chandra Bose in the book.
"The students must know about the Indian heroes and their struggles and victories so that they can get confidence," he said.
"We have also suggested that the Preamble should be written on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages," he added.
The panel has additionally suggested that the term Bharat be used instead of the word India in textbooks.
NCERT stated last month that the development of the syllabus is still in progress.
"It is too premature to comment on the news being flashed in the media on the concerned issue," the NCERT said.