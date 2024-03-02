Ranoj Pegu Assures Marks For Out-of-Syllabus Questions in HSLC Maths Paper

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that students would get complete marks if there was any question out-of-syllabus in the Mathematics paper of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2024.
The education minister's comments come after allegations were raised by several students that there were several out-of-syllabus questions in the Maths paper of the HSLC exam on Friday.
Addressing media persons, RanojPegu said, "We are examining the matter. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has been directed to give the marks if there was any question out-if-syllabus."
As per allegations, question numbers 46 and 61 in the Maths paper were out-of-syllabus. Both the questions contained 25 marks.
The students have raised concerns about whether the authorities lacked questions from the SEBA syllabus to include in the question paper, resulting in the need to include questions from outside the syllabus.
Pegu said that there is a need to change the pattern of questions. Moreover, the question paper has not been made difficult. The questions are asked in a new pattern, he claimed.
“We have changed the pattern of questions to help them to compete in all India competitive exams, including exams conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC),” Pegu stressed.