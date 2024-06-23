Renowned Educator and Social Leader, Professor Dwijendra Narayan Goswami, Passes Away

The educational and social community mourns the loss of Professor Dwijendra Narayan Goswami, who passed away this morning at 6:30 AM after a brief illness. He was a revered figure, known for his contributions to academia and community service.
Academic Journey
Professor Goswami's academic journey encompassed several prestigious institutions, with Cotton College being among the notable ones. He began his teaching tenure at Diphu Government College, where he imparted knowledge and mentored students with dedication. Later, he enriched the academic landscape at Shankardev College, Shillong, leaving an indelible mark on the institutions he served.
Social Impact
Beyond academia, Professor Goswami actively engaged in social initiatives. As the President of Hari Mandir, Dispur, he played a pivotal role in promoting cultural activities and fostering community harmony. His leadership and commitment to social causes earned him respect and admiration from colleagues and residents alike.
Personal Background and Legacy
Hailing originally from Naptipara Satra area in Nalbari, Professor Goswami was deeply rooted in Assamese culture and values. His journey from a small village to becoming a prominent academician and community leader exemplifies resilience and dedication to service.
Remembering Professor Goswami
Colleagues, students, and community members remember Professor Goswami for his profound intellect, compassionate nature, and unwavering support for education and social welfare. His demise leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him and benefited from his wisdom and guidance.
Funeral Arrangements and Condolences
The funeral arrangements are being organized by his family and well-wishers, with condolences pouring in from across the region. The loss of Professor Dwijendra Narayan Goswami is not just a personal loss but a loss to the entire educational and social fabric he enriched throughout his illustrious career.