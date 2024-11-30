Royal Global University Honors Luminaries at 4th Convocation

Royal Global University (RGU) marked a momentous milestone with the grand celebration of its 4th Convocation, a day that embodied the university’s commitment to transforming the educational landscape of Northeast India.

Advertisment

With degrees conferred upon 1,502 graduates, the convocation not only celebrated academic success but also underscored the university's role as a beacon of hope for the region's future.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Hon’ble Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Hon’ble Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora. Also in attendance were other eminent personalities and proud families, all coming together to witness this monumental occasion.

The highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of Honoris Causa degrees to four trailblazers in their respective fields: Justice Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India; Raghunath A. Mashelkar, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Director General of CSIR; Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Chairman of ISRO; and Harshvardhan Neotia, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group. Their presence, both virtually and in person, elevated the prestige of the event, inspiring future generations to aim for excellence.

The convocation began with a ceremonial academic procession, led by Chancellor A.K. Pansari and other distinguished academic leaders, symbolizing the university's commitment to intellectual growth and progress. Hon’ble Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in his address, commended the university for its role in bridging educational gaps and fostering innovation, particularly in a region historically underserved in higher education.

Hon’ble Union Minister Piyush Goyal delivered an inspiring convocation address, praising RGU for becoming a “beacon of hope” for the youth of Assam and the Northeast. He lauded the visionary leadership of A.K. Pansari, emphasizing that RGU was not just an educational institution but a transformative movement reshaping the region's academic and social fabric.

A.K. Pansari’s address was the emotional core of the ceremony, reflecting on the challenges and aspirations of the Northeast. He spoke candidly about the region’s ongoing talent exodus and how RGU has made it its mission to reverse this trend by offering world-class education right at home. “Royal Global University is here to bridge that gap, to ensure that talent doesn’t have to leave the region in search of better opportunities,” Pansari remarked.

He also emphasized the need for holistic education—one that goes beyond degrees to shape character, foster empathy, and instill purpose. Urging students to remain grounded in their roots while embracing social responsibility and sustainability, Pansari reaffirmed his commitment to the growth and empowerment of the Northeast.

The convocation ceremony was a proud moment for the 1,502 graduates who received degrees across various disciplines. Among them were Gold and Silver medalists, who were celebrated for their exceptional academic achievements. The ceremony was filled with emotional moments as families witnessed their loved ones step into a new chapter of life, ready to make their mark on the world.

One parent shared, “Watching my child graduate today fills me with immense pride. RGU has played a vital role in shaping their journey and guiding them toward success.”

The convocation not only marked past achievements but also unveiled RGU’s ambitious plans for the future. The university announced major infrastructure enhancements, including a 3,333-seater auditorium, a 50,000 sq. ft. central library, and expanded faculty workspaces, ensuring that RGU continues to offer a cutting-edge educational experience for its growing academic community.

Additionally, RGU revealed the launch of a School of India Studies that will focus on integrating India’s ancient traditions with modern academic approaches, offering courses in Sanskrit, Indian philosophy, and indigenous knowledge systems. This initiative reflects RGU’s commitment to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region while fostering academic excellence.

The 4th Convocation of Royal Global University was not merely a ceremony but a celebration of vision, progress, and the infinite potential of education. As graduates walked off the stage, they carried not only degrees but also the values of responsibility, excellence, and innovation that define RGU.

Pansari concluded the ceremony with words that encapsulated the spirit of the day: “Together, we can build a resilient Northeast, a stronger India, and a better world for future generations.”

The event marked a defining moment in RGU’s journey, reaffirming its mission to empower the youth of the Northeast and transform the region into a hub of educational excellence, innovation, and leadership.